Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Director Sells $380,100.00 in Stock

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,937.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Carnival Co. & Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 2.71. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%.
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
