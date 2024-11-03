Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Director Sells $380,100.00 in Stock

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,937.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 2.71. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $10.54 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 34.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 595.8% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

