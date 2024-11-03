Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Purchases 3,781 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,942.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 235.1% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.43. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.78 and a 12 month high of $51.17.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

