Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Buys 843 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 19,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $77.36 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.14 and a 12 month high of $79.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.32.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.