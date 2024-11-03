Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Sells 1,274 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance cut its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,416,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 246.4% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TLT opened at $90.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $86.22 and a twelve month high of $101.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.00.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3105 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

