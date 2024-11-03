Cardano Price Tops $0.33 on Major Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Cardano has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion and $259.98 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000487 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,428.63 or 0.03569063 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00033889 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00010163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00010341 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00005767 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 44,995,106,473 coins and its circulating supply is 34,995,041,872 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

