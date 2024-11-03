Capital Advisors Inc. OK Decreases Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,795 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in First Solar were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FSLR. Electron Capital Partners LLC increased its position in First Solar by 81,947.0% during the 2nd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,669,757 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,729,223,000 after buying an additional 7,660,409 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 11.1% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,801,916 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $472,963,000 after acquiring an additional 279,719 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,752,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Solar by 24,844.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 217,512 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $542,560,000 after purchasing an additional 216,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in First Solar by 2,429.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 174,530 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,350,000 after purchasing an additional 167,629 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,913,418.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,896. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, CAO Byron Michael Jeffers sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 8,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total value of $1,913,418.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $769,896. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,885 shares of company stock worth $2,405,757 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $204.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.65. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.19). First Solar had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $887.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on First Solar from $325.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on First Solar from $311.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on First Solar from $262.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FSLR

About First Solar

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.