Cannon Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Workday by 614.3% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in Workday by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total transaction of $442,101.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,806.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Wayne A.I. Frederick sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total value of $442,101.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,674 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,806.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.01, for a total transaction of $13,552,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 281,000 shares in the company, valued at $68,004,810. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 370,575 shares of company stock worth $91,506,897. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Stock Performance

Workday stock traded up $5.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $239.12. 1,804,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,817. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $246.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.11. The firm has a market cap of $63.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on WDAY. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.04.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

