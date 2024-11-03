Campbell Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Campbell Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 30,450 shares during the quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 12.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,160 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 21.4% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 821 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 24,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $73.25 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.25 and a 52-week high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

