Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Purchased by Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 410,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,970 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.33% of Bumble worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMBL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bumble by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,822,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,837,000 after purchasing an additional 613,759 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,121,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Bumble by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,042,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,468,000 after acquiring an additional 297,057 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Bumble by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 746,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,348,000 after acquiring an additional 14,309 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 13.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 707,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,434,000 after purchasing an additional 83,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

BMBL traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $7.31. 3,602,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,102,973. The company has a market cap of $925.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.69. Bumble Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $15.90.

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $268.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.04 million. Bumble had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bumble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Bumble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bumble from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Bumble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

