BSW Wealth Partners Boosts Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Sysco were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $434,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 10.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Sysco by 28.1% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Sysco by 9.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 103,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,640,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,172,096. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.19 and a 200 day moving average of $74.73. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $65.19 and a 1-year high of $82.89.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 101.04%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 52.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SYY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.77.

View Our Latest Analysis on SYY

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.