BSW Wealth Partners Acquires 984 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024,631 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,752,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,352,000 after purchasing an additional 243,976 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,114,000 after purchasing an additional 377,631 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,730,000 after buying an additional 10,228,821 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,409,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,134,000 after buying an additional 134,150 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $282.23. 2,449,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,980,719. The company has a market cap of $423.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $280.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $210.85 and a one year high of $289.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

