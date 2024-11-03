Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75-0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of +5% yr/yr to $47.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.78 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.750-0.950 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.08.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:BMY traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.32. The stock had a trading volume of 12,894,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,484,395. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $110.13 billion, a PE ratio of -16.66, a PEG ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.26 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently -73.62%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.