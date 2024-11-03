Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by KeyCorp from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

EAT has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Argus cut shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.19.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $104.92 on Thursday. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $33.03 and a twelve month high of $107.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.51.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 839.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Michaela M. Ware sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $386,634.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,774.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAT. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its holdings in Brinker International by 1.1% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Brinker International by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Brinker International by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Brinker International by 33.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

