BOOK OF MEME Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $493.94 Million (BOME)

BOOK OF MEME (BOME) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. BOOK OF MEME has a market cap of $493.94 million and $133.96 million worth of BOOK OF MEME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOOK OF MEME token can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BOOK OF MEME has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOOK OF MEME alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68,484.87 or 1.00523575 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,285.53 or 1.00230981 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BOOK OF MEME Token Profile

BOOK OF MEME’s total supply is 68,957,545,783 tokens. BOOK OF MEME’s official Twitter account is @darkfarms1. The official website for BOOK OF MEME is llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/wuwhojdthwp-9tfk8qbuiwrqr-rwsp91tpq656bhhi0.

Buying and Selling BOOK OF MEME

According to CryptoCompare, “BOOK OF MEME (BOME) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. BOOK OF MEME has a current supply of 68,957,545,839.08934. The last known price of BOOK OF MEME is 0.00792919 USD and is down -1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 215 active market(s) with $166,104,218.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/WuwHojdtHwp-9tFk8qBuiwRQR-RWsP91tPq656bHHi0.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOK OF MEME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOK OF MEME should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOK OF MEME using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOOK OF MEME Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOK OF MEME and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.