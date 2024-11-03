BNB One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.52 Billion (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Over the last week, BNB has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $79.47 billion and approximately $1.52 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $551.51 or 0.00810481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 144,099,826 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 144,099,856.23627102. The last known price of BNB is 563.6859737 USD and is down -1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2273 active market(s) with $1,480,202,231.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
BNB Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.