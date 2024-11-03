Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Price Target Raised to $88.00

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $83.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TECH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Bio-Techne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.78.

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $75.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.75 and a 200-day moving average of $74.60. Bio-Techne has a 52-week low of $52.99 and a 52-week high of $85.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 4.56.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 563.1% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 20.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 200,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,125,000 after acquiring an additional 33,709 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 135.5% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 31,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 18,404 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the first quarter worth about $569,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 20.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,714,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,879,000 after purchasing an additional 290,510 shares in the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

