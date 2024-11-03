Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Freshpet from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Freshpet from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.87.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Freshpet

Freshpet Stock Up 0.9 %

FRPT opened at $133.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.39 and a beta of 1.39. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $57.11 and a 12 month high of $145.68.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.99 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Freshpet will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshpet

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $304,941.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,046,320.39. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Freshpet

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Freshpet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 249,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,852,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter worth $811,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Freshpet by 53.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 139,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,151,000 after purchasing an additional 48,401 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet in the second quarter valued at about $3,964,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth about $854,000.

Freshpet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.