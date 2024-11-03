Benchmark Boosts Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Price Target to $250.00

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Benchmark from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Standex International from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

SXI stock opened at $180.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.55. Standex International has a one year low of $130.04 and a one year high of $191.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.61.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $170.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.94 million. Standex International had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Standex International will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SXI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Standex International by 93.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Standex International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Standex International by 15.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Standex International by 95.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Standex International by 18,180.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

