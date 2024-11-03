Belrium (BEL) Price Down 0% This Week

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Belrium has a market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and $5.20 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Belrium has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Belrium token can now be bought for about $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000444 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000336 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Belrium Token Profile

BEL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.

BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.

KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.

[Telegram](https://t.me/joinchat/nIAxz7kf1fZhMjU1)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484724/belrium-whitepaper-v2.pdf)”

Belrium Token Trading

