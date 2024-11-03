Beldex Price Reaches $0.0791 on Major Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 2nd. Beldex has a market cap of $528.66 million and approximately $9.39 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0791 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Beldex has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,481.45 or 0.03595991 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00034754 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00005529 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00010863 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00005934 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,928,893,708 coins and its circulating supply is 6,681,193,708 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

