Baxter Bros Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Baxter Bros Inc. trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,102 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for 1.1% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 380.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 700.0% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 642.9% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $38,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $756.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.20 billion, a PE ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $712.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $664.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $417.10 and a 1-year high of $773.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $795.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Netflix from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $748.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total value of $31,981,986.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,023.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total transaction of $31,981,986.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,023.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,128,159.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,810 shares of company stock valued at $142,049,542 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

