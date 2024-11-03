Barclays Cuts Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target to $975.00

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $1,025.00 to $975.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LLY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,009.00.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $818.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $911.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $866.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $561.65 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.43 billion, a PE ratio of 88.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.43.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.