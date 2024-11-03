Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.630-2.670 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.640. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avient also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.63-2.67 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Avient from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Avient from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Avient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avient presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

AVNT stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.14. 683,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.33 and its 200 day moving average is $45.68. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. Avient has a 12-month low of $27.73 and a 12-month high of $51.51.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Avient had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $815.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Avient will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.10%.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

