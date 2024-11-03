Astrid Burrowes Sells 8,000 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Stock

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) CAO Astrid Burrowes sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.19, for a total transaction of $129,520.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,270.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Flushing Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ FFIC opened at $15.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.54. The firm has a market cap of $447.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.75. Flushing Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $10.74 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Flushing Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is currently 101.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flushing Financial

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Flushing Financial by 4,000.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 87.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FFIC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Flushing Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Flushing Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

