Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Takes $157,000 Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO in the third quarter worth $202,000. HWG Holdings LP increased its position in HEICO by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 15,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in HEICO by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HEICO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HEI opened at $245.86 on Friday. HEICO Co. has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $269.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $257.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.10, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.30.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. HEICO had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $992.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter bought 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $252.26 per share, with a total value of $119,823.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,409.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim purchased 724 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $262.94 per share, for a total transaction of $190,368.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,878 shares in the company, valued at $45,982,421.32. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter acquired 475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $252.26 per share, with a total value of $119,823.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,409.80. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,650 shares of company stock valued at $691,718. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $235.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on HEICO from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on HEICO from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on HEICO from $264.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $243.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.70.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

