Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Reduces Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI reduced its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land makes up about 1.5% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $9,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. American National Bank bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 16.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 90 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $917.00 target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

TPL stock opened at $1,172.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $949.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $792.07. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $467.62 and a 52-week high of $1,189.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.32 and a beta of 1.56.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by ($0.38). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 66.71% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The company had revenue of $172.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.35 EPS.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Stories

