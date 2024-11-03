Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Acquires New Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,705.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $89,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 21.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $136,000.

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 0.68. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Amicus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FOLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 26.23% and a negative return on equity of 41.47%. The company had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,398,532.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FOLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

