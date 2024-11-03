Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Trading Up 1.4% – Here’s Why

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) was up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $184.24 and last traded at $184.06. Approximately 743,585 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 6,061,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $181.58.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $224.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.14.

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $151.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $191.65 and its 200-day moving average is $207.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 39.99%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 17.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Applied Materials by 326.3% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 162 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

