Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Position Boosted by Veritas Asset Management LLP

Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,010,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 883,761 shares during the period. AON makes up 7.7% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Veritas Asset Management LLP owned approximately 1.39% of AON worth $1,041,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 196.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,200 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in AON during the first quarter worth $258,471,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AON by 37.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,000,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,445,000 after acquiring an additional 548,563 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,808,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,943,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,663,000 after purchasing an additional 471,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on AON from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $355.75.

AON stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $364.42. 734,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,593. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $389.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $352.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

