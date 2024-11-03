Americana Partners LLC Cuts Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Americana Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth $987,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,784,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Progressive from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $281.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total value of $549,970.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,038.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total value of $549,970.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,038.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $10,937,914.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,475,967. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,843 shares of company stock worth $18,674,912 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $242.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $142.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.36. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $149.14 and a 52 week high of $260.46.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.91%.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.