AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the three ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

AMCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMCX

AMC Networks Stock Up 1.4 %

AMCX stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $362.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $20.97.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.41 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 2.29%. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the first quarter valued at $1,877,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in AMC Networks by 361.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 93,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 73,216 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in AMC Networks by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 83,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 14,295 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,569,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 6.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMC Networks

(Get Free Report

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.