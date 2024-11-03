Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Pivotal Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Alphabet from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.51.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $171.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $126.93 and a twelve month high of $191.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.61%.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $1,898,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 330,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,741,643.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $1,898,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 330,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,741,643.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total value of $3,741,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,106,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,361,837.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,244 shares of company stock valued at $37,776,954. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 75.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

