Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 123.73 ($1.60) and traded as low as GBX 113.50 ($1.47). Alpha Real Trust shares last traded at GBX 113.50 ($1.47), with a volume of 1,500 shares traded.

Alpha Real Trust Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 31.39 and a current ratio of 62.73. The company has a market capitalization of £68.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5,675.00 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 116.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 123.73.

Alpha Real Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. Alpha Real Trust’s payout ratio is -20,000.00%.

Alpha Real Trust Company Profile

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

