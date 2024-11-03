Alpha Real Trust (LON:ARTL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 123.73 ($1.60) and traded as low as GBX 113.50 ($1.47). Alpha Real Trust shares last traded at GBX 113.50 ($1.47), with a volume of 1,500 shares traded.
Alpha Real Trust Trading Down 2.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 31.39 and a current ratio of 62.73. The company has a market capitalization of £68.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5,675.00 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 116.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 123.73.
Alpha Real Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. Alpha Real Trust’s payout ratio is -20,000.00%.
Alpha Real Trust Company Profile
Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Real Trust
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- From PACs to Portfolios: Billionaire Bets and Investor Reactions
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- AppLovin Stock Quadruples: What’s Behind the Bullish Sentiment?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Real Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Real Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.