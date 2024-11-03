ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALE

ALLETE Stock Performance

ALE opened at $64.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.17. ALLETE has a 1 year low of $53.14 and a 1 year high of $65.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.21). ALLETE had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $407.20 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. ALLETE’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

ALLETE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. This is a boost from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALLETE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in ALLETE by 261.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ALLETE by 4,157.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in ALLETE during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in ALLETE by 1,118.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.