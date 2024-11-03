Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.000- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Alaska Air Group also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.200-0.400 EPS.

Shares of ALK stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,632,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,467. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average of $40.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.60. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $50.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.03. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ALK. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

