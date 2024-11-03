Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRYY) Announces Dividend of $2.82

Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 2.8177 per share on Monday, December 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This is an increase from Akastor ASA’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Akastor ASA Price Performance

Shares of AKRYY opened at $8.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.97. Akastor ASA has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $8.72.

Akastor ASA Company Profile

Akastor ASA operates as an oilfield services investment company in Norway and internationally. The company offers vessel-based subsea well construction and intervention services to the oil and gas industry. It also provides anchor handling, towing, and supply services to offshore oil and gas fields. In addition, the company offers a range of offshore drilling equipment products and packages.

