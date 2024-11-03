Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRYY) Announces Dividend of $2.82

Akastor ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 2.8177 per share on Monday, December 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This is an increase from Akastor ASA’s previous dividend of $0.23.
Akastor ASA Price Performance
Shares of AKRYY opened at $8.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.97. Akastor ASA has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $8.72.
Akastor ASA Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Akastor ASA
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- AppLovin Stock Quadruples: What’s Behind the Bullish Sentiment?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- HCA Healthcare: Temporary Setbacks, Long-Term Strength
Receive News & Ratings for Akastor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akastor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.