Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Hits New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $15.43 and last traded at $15.43, with a volume of 195903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.72. Air Canada had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 188.94%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion.

Separately, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Air Canada to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Air Canada Trading Up 14.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.62.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

