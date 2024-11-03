Aevo Hits 24 Hour Volume of $26.71 Million (AEVO)

Aevo (AEVO) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One Aevo token can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000414 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Aevo has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aevo has a market capitalization of $241.56 million and $26.71 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Aevo

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Aevo is aevo.mirror.xyz. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz. Aevo’s official website is www.aevo.xyz.

Buying and Selling Aevo

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 882,239,590.5625435 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 0.29653711 USD and is down -3.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $20,425,462.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aevo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aevo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aevo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

