Aerodrome Finance Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $174.62 Million (AERO)

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.09 or 0.00001591 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Aerodrome Finance has a market cap of $174.62 million and $15.05 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aerodrome Finance Token Profile

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,343,461,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official website is aerodrome.finance.

Aerodrome Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,343,461,595.166985 with 678,174,338.7845418 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 1.15387251 USD and is up 0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $19,070,842.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aerodrome Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aerodrome Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

