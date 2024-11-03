Acala Token Price Hits $0.0511 on Exchanges (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 3rd. Acala Token has a total market capitalization of $55.21 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Acala Token has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Acala Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0511 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00006943 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68,277.38 or 0.99938320 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00012227 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00006438 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006330 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00052598 BTC.

About Acala Token

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. Its launch date was January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,124,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 1,079,999,995 coins. Acala Token’s official website is acala.network. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Acala Token is medium.com/acalanetwork.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Acala Token (ACA) is a cryptocurrency . Acala Token has a current supply of 1,124,999,995 with 1,079,999,995 in circulation. The last known price of Acala Token is 0.05273978 USD and is down -4.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $1,406,017.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acala.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acala Token directly using U.S. dollars.

