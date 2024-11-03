ABCMETA (META) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $27,757.54

ABCMETA (META) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $27,757.54 and approximately $5.83 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 14% higher against the dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00006943 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68,277.38 or 0.99938320 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00012227 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00006438 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006330 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00052598 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000028 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $2.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

