48,962 Shares in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Acquired by Latko Wealth Management Ltd.

Latko Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.5% of Latko Wealth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,336,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 184,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,445,000 after buying an additional 48,752 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,656,000 after buying an additional 8,114 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IJR stock opened at $114.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.22. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $90.29 and a 12-month high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

