25,715 Shares in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Bought by Veritas Asset Management LLP

Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDD by 3,883.3% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of PDD in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of PDD by 1,106.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in PDD during the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PDD shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $126.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of PDD from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PDD from $224.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of PDD from $206.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on PDD from $235.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.40.

PDD Price Performance

Shares of PDD stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,729,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,203,735. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.01 and a 52 week high of $164.69.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported $23.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $20.58. PDD had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 48.14%. The firm had revenue of $97.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

