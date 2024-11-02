ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Trading 9.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Free Report) traded up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 42 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 41.49 ($0.54). 531,640 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 669,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38 ($0.49).

ZOO Digital Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £41.11 million, a P/E ratio of -247.06, a PEG ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 38.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 50.34.

ZOO Digital Group Company Profile

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localisation and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom, India, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Media Production, and Software Solutions. The company's services portfolio comprises dubbing, audio postproduction, audio description, subtitling, scripting, metadata, artwork, compliance, and content mastering services; and asset health check services.

