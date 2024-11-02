Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.87 and traded as low as $3.36. Willamette Valley Vineyards shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 24,890 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willamette Valley Vineyards in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Price Performance
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $10.33 million during the quarter.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.
