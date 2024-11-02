Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.71 and traded as low as $7.44. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 116,100 shares trading hands.
Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.6 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71.
In related news, major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $66,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 317,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,274. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,336 shares of company stock valued at $908,682. Insiders own 40.62% of the company’s stock.
About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust
Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.
