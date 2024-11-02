Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.71 and traded as low as $7.44. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 116,100 shares trading hands.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.71.

Insider Transactions at Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

In related news, major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp sold 3,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $66,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 317,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,035,274. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,336 shares of company stock valued at $908,682. Insiders own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its holdings in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLR Free Report ) by 62.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,912,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,041,184 shares during the quarter. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust makes up 4.0% of Stilwell Value LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Stilwell Value LLC owned approximately 49.85% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust worth $5,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

