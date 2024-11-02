Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN) & NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB) Head-To-Head Survey

Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Free Report) and NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Western Copper & Gold and NioCorp Developments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Copper & Gold N/A -3.95% -3.83% NioCorp Developments N/A N/A -210.84%

Volatility & Risk

Western Copper & Gold has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NioCorp Developments has a beta of -0.31, meaning that its stock price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

22.0% of Western Copper & Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of NioCorp Developments shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Western Copper & Gold shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of NioCorp Developments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Western Copper & Gold and NioCorp Developments”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Copper & Gold N/A N/A -$2.47 million ($0.03) -35.83 NioCorp Developments N/A N/A -$11.44 million ($0.89) -1.79

Western Copper & Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NioCorp Developments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Western Copper & Gold and NioCorp Developments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Copper & Gold 0 0 1 1 3.50 NioCorp Developments 0 0 1 0 3.00

Western Copper & Gold currently has a consensus price target of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 295.35%. NioCorp Developments has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 434.59%. Given NioCorp Developments’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NioCorp Developments is more favorable than Western Copper & Gold.

Summary

Western Copper & Gold beats NioCorp Developments on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Copper & Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Western Copper Corporation and changed its name to Western Copper and Gold Corporation in October 2011. Western Copper and Gold Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd. in March 2013. NioCorp Developments Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

