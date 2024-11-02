Wells Fargo & Company Raises ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Price Target to $107.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their target price on ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ONEOK from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.54.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.36. 3,165,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,736,959. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $63.33 and a fifty-two week high of $98.43.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 82.85%.

In related news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 6.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

