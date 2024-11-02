Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for BP (NYSE:BP) Stock Price

BP (NYSE:BP – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of BP to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upgraded BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas cut shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $49.90 to $41.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.73.

BP Stock Down 0.4 %

BP stock opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. BP has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $40.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average of $34.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $47.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.05 billion. BP had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BP will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

BP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. BP’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BP

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BP during the first quarter worth about $6,682,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of BP by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 629,568 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,727,000 after purchasing an additional 132,750 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP during the second quarter worth approximately $2,620,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in BP by 860.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,464 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after buying an additional 59,546 shares during the period. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of BP by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 43,063 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 25,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

About BP

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

