Wells Fargo & Company Cuts eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $62.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Daiwa America upgraded eBay to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.86.

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,848,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,459,002. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.99 and a 200 day moving average of $56.72. eBay has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $67.80.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 30.15% and a net margin of 19.68%. Analysts expect that eBay will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $77,757.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,213.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $77,757.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,213.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,852,008.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,391 shares of company stock worth $2,678,424 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the third quarter worth $291,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in eBay by 1.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 73,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in eBay by 0.6% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 72,779 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 10.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,311 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in eBay by 10.5% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

